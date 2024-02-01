Eiza Gonzalez Stuns In Black Dress At New York Premiere Of “Mr. & Mrs. Smith” Prime Video Series

In support of this week’s launch, entertainment notables gathered at The Weylin in New York City to celebrate Prime Video’s new “Mr. & Mrs. Smith” series.

Launching nineteen years after the immensely popular Brad Pitt-Angelina Jolie film, the Prime Video adaptation stars Donald Glover and Maya Erskine in the lead roles. Glover co-created the adaptation with Francesca Sloane, with whom he worked on the acclaimed FX series “Atlanta.”

Those three principals were in attendance for Wednesday’s event; members of the guest cast also attended.

That list of guest stars included Eiza Gonzalez, who looked characteristically stunning on the red carpet for the event.

The eight-episode “Mr. & Mrs. Smith” launches on February 2; photos of Gonzalez at the event follow.