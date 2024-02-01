in TV News

Eiza Gonzalez Stuns In Black Dress At New York Premiere Of “Mr. & Mrs. Smith” Prime Video Series

The actress wowed at the event this week.

New York, NY - 1/31/24 - Eiza Gonzalez attends premiere of Prime Video's "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" at The Weylin | Photo by Marion Curtis/StarPix for Prime Video

In support of this week’s launch, entertainment notables gathered at The Weylin in New York City to celebrate Prime Video’s new “Mr. & Mrs. Smith” series.

Launching nineteen years after the immensely popular Brad Pitt-Angelina Jolie film, the Prime Video adaptation stars Donald Glover and Maya Erskine in the lead roles. Glover co-created the adaptation with Francesca Sloane, with whom he worked on the acclaimed FX series “Atlanta.”

Those three principals were in attendance for Wednesday’s event; members of the guest cast also attended.

That list of guest stars included Eiza Gonzalez, who looked characteristically stunning on the red carpet for the event.

The eight-episode “Mr. & Mrs. Smith” launches on February 2; photos of Gonzalez at the event follow.

New York, NY – 1/31/24 – Eiza Gonzalez attends premiere of Prime Video’s “Mr. & Mrs. Smith” at The Weylin | Photo by Marion Curtis/StarPix for Prime Video
Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

