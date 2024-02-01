in Culture News

Dakota Johnson Looks Stunning At UK Photocall for “Madame Web” (Special Look)

The “Madame Web” star rocked a black look at the event.

LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 31: Dakota Johnson attends the "Madame Web" photocall at Claridge's Hotel on January 31, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Sony Pictures)

As part of the promotional effort for “Madame Web,” Dakota Johnson has been making numerous appearances. Wednesday, she made one such appearance in the United Kingdom.

Alongside other principals from the film, Johnson attended an official photocell at Claridge’s Hotel in London. The actress wore black — aligning with her aesthetic for the film promotion.

Following the event, Sony Pictures shared assignment photos from Johnson’s time at the event. That collection of photos is available to view below.

“Madame Web” opens on February 14.

dakota johnsonmadame web

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

