Dakota Johnson Looks Stunning At UK Photocall for “Madame Web” (Special Look)

As part of the promotional effort for “Madame Web,” Dakota Johnson has been making numerous appearances. Wednesday, she made one such appearance in the United Kingdom.
Alongside other principals from the film, Johnson attended an official photocell at Claridge’s Hotel in London. The actress wore black — aligning with her aesthetic for the film promotion.
Following the event, Sony Pictures shared assignment photos from Johnson’s time at the event. That collection of photos is available to view below.
“Madame Web” opens on February 14.
LONDON, ENGLAND – JANUARY 31: Dakota Johnson attends the “Madame Web” photocall at Claridge’s Hotel on January 31, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Sony Pictures)
LONDON, ENGLAND – JANUARY 31: Dakota Johnson attends the “Madame Web” photocall at Claridge’s Hotel on January 31, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Sony Pictures)
LONDON, ENGLAND – JANUARY 31: Dakota Johnson attends the “Madame Web” photocall at Claridge’s Hotel on January 31, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Sony Pictures)
LONDON, ENGLAND – JANUARY 31: Dakota Johnson attends the “Madame Web” photocall at Claridge’s Hotel on January 31, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Sony Pictures)
Comments
Loading…