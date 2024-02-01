in TV News

Larry David Visits “Late Night With Seth Meyers” Ahead Of “Curb Your Enthusiasm” Premiere

“Curb” kicks off its final season this weekend.

LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS -- Episode 1479 -- Pictured: (l-r) Comedian Larry David during an interview with host Seth Meyers on February 1, 2024 -- (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBC)

To support the final season of “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” star and creator Larry David will be making back-to-back NBC late-night appearances.

He appears on Thursday’s edition of “Late Night With Seth Meyers,” before dropping by “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Friday.

For his Thursday “Late Night” appearance, David joins host Seth Meyers as the lead interview guest. The episode, which was filmed in advance, also features Katy Tur.

The broadcast will hit the airwaves at 12:35AM ET/PT on NBC; first-look photos follow:

LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS — Episode 1479 — Pictured: Comedian Larry David during an interview with host Seth Meyers on February 1, 2024 — (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBC)
LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS — Episode 1479 — Pictured: (l-r) Comedian Larry David during an interview with host Seth Meyers on February 1, 2024 — (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBC)
LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS — Episode 1479 — Pictured: (l-r) Author Katy Tur during an interview with host Seth Meyers on February 1, 2024 — (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBC)

