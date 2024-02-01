in Music News

Sabrina Carpenter’s “Feather” Heads For Top 10 At Pop Radio

“Feather” continues its impressive run at pop radio.

Sabrina Carpenter - Feather video screenshot | Island

Over the past few weeks, Sabrina Carpenter’s “Feather” has emerged as one of the hottest songs at pop radio. The song has been posting massive week-over-week spin gains, steadily ranking as one of the format’s greatest airplay gainers since the start of the year.

The rise continues this week — and it should be enough to thrust “Feather” into the Top 10 of the Mediabase pop airplay chart.

“Feather” already holds a Top 10 position on the rolling chart; given its rate of gain and absence of imminent competition from below, it should have no trouble retaining its position through the close of tracking.

Should it indeed secure a Top 10 position, “Feather” will follow “Nonsense” as Carpenter’s second consecutive (and overall) #1 at the format.

feathersabrina carpenter

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Demi Moore Visits “Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (Early Look)

Dakota Johnson Looks Stunning At UK Photocall for “Madame Web” (Special Look)