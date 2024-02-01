Sabrina Carpenter’s “Feather” Heads For Top 10 At Pop Radio

Over the past few weeks, Sabrina Carpenter’s “Feather” has emerged as one of the hottest songs at pop radio. The song has been posting massive week-over-week spin gains, steadily ranking as one of the format’s greatest airplay gainers since the start of the year.

The rise continues this week — and it should be enough to thrust “Feather” into the Top 10 of the Mediabase pop airplay chart.

“Feather” already holds a Top 10 position on the rolling chart; given its rate of gain and absence of imminent competition from below, it should have no trouble retaining its position through the close of tracking.

Should it indeed secure a Top 10 position, “Feather” will follow “Nonsense” as Carpenter’s second consecutive (and overall) #1 at the format.