Dakota Johnson Scheduled For February 7 “Late Night With Seth Meyers” Episode

After visiting “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” and “Saturday Night Live” last week, Dakota Johnson has booked another NBC late-night appearance for next week.

According to NBC, the “Madame Web” star will appear on the Wednesday, February 7 edition of “Late Night With Seth Meyers.”

That night’s episode will also feature a chat with Sheryl Lee Ralph.

A complete look at who you can expect on “Late Night” follows:

Wednesday, January 31: Guests Bryan Cranston (Argylle) and Lola Tung (Hadestown). Colleen Clark sits-in with the 8G Band. Show #1478

Thursday, February 1: Guests Larry David (Curb Your Enthusiasm) and Katy Tur (Katy Tur Reports). Colleen Clark sits-in with the 8G Band. Show #1479

Friday, February 2: Guests Reneé Rapp (Mean Girls & Saturday Night Live), Ian McShane (American Star) and musical guest Black Pumas (Album: Chronicles of a Diamond, Performance: “Ice Cream (Pay Phone)”). Rob Mitzner sits-in with the 8G Band. (OAD 1/16/2024)

Monday, February 5: Guest Zosia Mamet (Molli & Max In The Future). Dan Peters sits-in with the 8G Band. Show #1480

Tuesday, February 6: Guests Molly Ringwald (FEUD: Capote vs. The Swans) and Nana Kwame Adjei-Brenyah (Chain-Gang All-Stars). Dan Peters sits-in with the 8G Band. Show #1481

Wednesday, February 7: Guests Dakota Johnson (Madame Web) and Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary). Dan Peters sits-in with the 8G Band. Show #1482