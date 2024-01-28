Songs By Sophie Ellis-Bextor; Drake, Sexyy Red & SZA; Jelly Roll & Lainey Wilson Make Top 40 At Pop Radio

In addition to Justin Timberlake’s #20-ranking “Selfish,” this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart welcomes debuts from Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Drake, and Jelly Roll.
Below last week’s chart at #42, Sophie Ellis-Bextor’s “Murder on the Dancefloor” enters this week’s Top 40 at #34. The song, which is enjoying a resurgence following its inclusion in “Saltburn,” received 960 spins during the January 21-27 tracking period (+578).
Up two places, Drake’s “Rich Baby Daddy (featuring Sexyy Red & SZA)” joins the Top 40 at #39. It received 552 tracking period pop plays (+29).
Played 523 times (+249), Jelly Roll’s “Save Me (featuring Lainey Wilson)” ascends five places to #40.
