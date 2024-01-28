in Music News

Songs By Sophie Ellis-Bextor; Drake, Sexyy Red & SZA; Jelly Roll & Lainey Wilson Make Top 40 At Pop Radio

“Murder On The Dancefloor,” “Rich Baby Daddy,” and “Save Me” debut on the pop chart.

Murder on the Dancefloor cover art, courtesy of Republic Records

In addition to Justin Timberlake’s #20-ranking “Selfish,” this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart welcomes debuts from Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Drake, and Jelly Roll.

Below last week’s chart at #42, Sophie Ellis-Bextor’s “Murder on the Dancefloor” enters this week’s Top 40 at #34. The song, which is enjoying a resurgence following its inclusion in “Saltburn,” received 960 spins during the January 21-27 tracking period (+578).

Up two places, Drake’s “Rich Baby Daddy (featuring Sexyy Red & SZA)” joins the Top 40 at #39. It received 552 tracking period pop plays (+29).

Played 523 times (+249), Jelly Roll’s “Save Me (featuring Lainey Wilson)” ascends five places to #40.

