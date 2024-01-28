in Music News

Taylor Swift’s “Cruel Summer” Achieves 20th Week As #1 Song At Hot Adult Contemporary Radio

“Cruel Summer” reaches an impressive 20th week atop the chart.

Taylor Swift’s “Cruel Summer” continues to solidify its status as a dominant smash hit. The song retains #1 on this week’s Mediabase hot adult contemporary radio chart, bringing its run to a mammoth 20 weeks.

“Cruel Summer” received ~5,614 Hot AC spins during the January 21-27 tracking period. The count trails last week’s mark by 26 but keeps “Cruel Summer” ahead of the pack.

Paul Russell’s “Lil Boo Thang” rises one spot to #2 this week, while Rema & Selena Gomez’s “Calm Down” comes down one spot to #3. Billie Eilish’s “What Was I Made For?” stays in the #4 position, and Tate McRae’s “greedy” ticks up one level to #5.

