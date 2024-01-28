Tate McRae’s “Greedy” Reaches 8th Week At #1 On Pop Radio Chart

Tate McRae’s “greedy” remains the biggest song at pop radio, officially earning another week at #1 on the format’s Mediabase airplay chart.

Played ~16,513 times during the January 21-27 tracking period, “greedy” spends an eighth week atop the listing. This week’s spin count trails last week’s mark by 368 but remains the format’s largest by a big margin.

Jack Harlow’s “Lovin On Me,” which rises one spot to #2, received ~15,274 spins (+1,089).

Doja Cat’s “Paint The Town Red” falls one place to #3, while her “Agora Hills” holds at #4. Up one spot, Taylor Swift’s “Is It Over Now?” claims #5 on this week’s Mediabase pop chart.