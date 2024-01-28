Ariana Grande’s “Yes, And?,” Tate McRae’s “Exes” Make Top 15 At Pop Radio; Noah Kahan, Justin Timberlake Top 20

Ariana Grande’s “yes, and?” makes another big gain on the Mediabase pop radio chart, formally securing a Top 154 position this week.
Tate McRae’s “exes” also enters the Top 15, while Noah Kahan’s “Stick Season” and Justin Timberlake’s “Selfish” reach the Top 20.
Played 7,829 times during the January 21-27 tracking period (+1,456), “yes, and?” rises three spots to #13.
“exes” concurrently rises two places to #15. The “greedy” follow-up received 6,341 tracking period plays (+570).
Up five spots, “Stick Season” takes #19 with 2,713 spins (+715).
Despite not launching until late in the tracking period, “Selfish” takes #20 with 2,624 spins.
