Ariana Grande’s “Yes, And?,” Tate McRae’s “Exes” Make Top 15 At Pop Radio; Noah Kahan, Justin Timberlake Top 20

“yes, and?,” “exes,” and “Stick Season” secure Top 20 positions.

Ariana Grande’s “yes, and?” makes another big gain on the Mediabase pop radio chart, formally securing a Top 154 position this week.

Tate McRae’s “exes” also enters the Top 15, while Noah Kahan’s “Stick Season” and Justin Timberlake’s “Selfish” reach the Top 20.

Played 7,829 times during the January 21-27 tracking period (+1,456), “yes, and?” rises three spots to #13.

“exes” concurrently rises two places to #15. The “greedy” follow-up received 6,341 tracking period plays (+570).

Up five spots, “Stick Season” takes #19 with 2,713 spins (+715).

Despite not launching until late in the tracking period, “Selfish” takes #20 with 2,624 spins.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

