Songs By Renee Rapp & Megan Thee Stallion, Jennifer Lopez Make Top 30 At Pop Radio

“Not My Fault” and “Can’t Get Enough” make pop radio’s Top 30.

Reneé Rapp and Megan Thee Stallion’s “Not My Fault” and Jennifer Lopez’s “Can’t Go Enough” continue their climbs on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart. Both songs officially secure Top 30 positions.

Played 1,735 times during the January 21-27 tracking period, “Not My Fault” rises six spots to #28. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by 811.

Up six places, “Can’t Get Enough” takes #30 with 1,165 plays (+398).

— Zach Bryan’s “I Remember Everything (featuring Kacey Musgraves)” concurrently re-enters the Top 30 this week, rising two places to #29 despite a slight decline in airplay.

