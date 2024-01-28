Chris Stapleton’s “White Horse” Officially Reaches #1 On Country Radio Chart

Chris Stapleton’s “White Horse” ascends to #1 on this week’s Mediabase country radio singles chart.

Up one place from last week’s position, “White Horse” seizes the throne from Nate Smith’s multi-week #1 “World On Fire.”

Along with ruling for chart points, “White Horse” ranks as the Mediabase country panel’s most played song for the January 21-27 tracking period. It received ~9,236 spins (+1,014).

“World On Fire,” which falls to #2 on the official chart, nonetheless retains the lead for audience impressions.

Riley Green’s “Different ‘Round Here (featuring Luke Combs)” rises one spot to #3, as Warren Zeiders’ “Pretty Little Poison” jumps two spots to #4. Cody Johnson’s “The Painter” concurrently rises three levels to #5.