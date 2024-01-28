in Music News

Jack Harlow’s “Lovin On Me” Celebrates 4th Week As Rhythmic Radio’s #1 Song

Jack Harlow’s hit stays atop the rhythmic chart.

Jack Harlow - Lovin On Me video screenshot | Atlantic

Jack Harlow’s “Lovin On Me” keeps the #1 ranking on this week’s Mediabase rhythmic radio chart, bringing its reign at the format to 4 weeks.

The hit single received ~7,248 spins during the January 21-27 tracking period, trailing last week’s figure by 88 plays but yielding another convincing first-place finish.

Victoria Monet’s “On My Mama,” which rises one spot to #2, received ~5,881 spins (+181).

Tyla’s “Water” slides one level to #3, while Doja Cat’s “Agora Hills” spends another week in the #4 position. Up two spots, Nicki Minaj’s “Everybody (featuring Lil Uzi Vert)” takes #5.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

