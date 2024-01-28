Jack Harlow’s “Lovin On Me” Celebrates 4th Week As Rhythmic Radio’s #1 Song

Jack Harlow’s “Lovin On Me” keeps the #1 ranking on this week’s Mediabase rhythmic radio chart, bringing its reign at the format to 4 weeks.

The hit single received ~7,248 spins during the January 21-27 tracking period, trailing last week’s figure by 88 plays but yielding another convincing first-place finish.

Victoria Monet’s “On My Mama,” which rises one spot to #2, received ~5,881 spins (+181).

Tyla’s “Water” slides one level to #3, while Doja Cat’s “Agora Hills” spends another week in the #4 position. Up two spots, Nicki Minaj’s “Everybody (featuring Lil Uzi Vert)” takes #5.