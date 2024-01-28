in Music News

Tee Grizzley, Chris Brown & Mariah The Scientist’s “IDGAF” Officially Claims #1 At Urban Radio

The song jumps to #1 on this week’s urban chart.

IDGAF video screenshot | Grizzley Gang/300

Tee Grizzley’s “IDGAF (featuring Chris Brown and Mariah The Scientist)” completes its ascent to #1 on this week’s Mediabase urban radio chart.

Played ~6,138 times during the January 21-27 tracking period, “IDGAF” climbs one spot to #1. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by 942.

Powered by a massive airplay gain of its own (~5,848 spins, +992), Nicki Minaj’s “Everybody (featuring Lil Uzi Vert)” rises one spot to #3.

Jack Harlow’s “Lovin On Me” falls from #1 to #3, while Brent Faiyaz’s “WY@” holds at #4. Up two spots, SZA’s “Snooze” claims #5 on the latest urban chart.

