Taylor Swift’s “Cruel Summer” Reaches 19th Week As # 1 Song At Hot Adult Contemporary Radio

The “Cruel Summer” continues into late January.

Taylor Swift - Lover visualizer art | UMG/TS/Republic

Taylor Swift’s acclaimed 2019 single “Cruel Summer” emerged as a megahit in 2023, and it remains a force in early 2024.

Played ~5,626 times during the January 14-20 tracking period, “Cruel Summer” secures a 19th week at #1 on the Mediabase hot adult contemporary radio chart. The spin count reflects a week-over-week gain of 19, while keeping “Cruel Summer” more than 500 plays ahead of its closest competition.

Rema & Selena Gomez’s “Calm Down,” again that closet competition, holds at #2 with ~5,103 spins (+130).

Paul Russell’s “Lil Boo Thang” rises one spot to #3, while Billie Eilish’s “What Was I Made For?” ticks up a place to #4. Down two spots, Miley Cyrus’ “Used To Be Young” settles for #5.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

