Taylor Swift’s “Cruel Summer” Reaches 19th Week As # 1 Song At Hot Adult Contemporary Radio

Taylor Swift’s acclaimed 2019 single “Cruel Summer” emerged as a megahit in 2023, and it remains a force in early 2024.
Played ~5,626 times during the January 14-20 tracking period, “Cruel Summer” secures a 19th week at #1 on the Mediabase hot adult contemporary radio chart. The spin count reflects a week-over-week gain of 19, while keeping “Cruel Summer” more than 500 plays ahead of its closest competition.
Rema & Selena Gomez’s “Calm Down,” again that closet competition, holds at #2 with ~5,103 spins (+130).
Paul Russell’s “Lil Boo Thang” rises one spot to #3, while Billie Eilish’s “What Was I Made For?” ticks up a place to #4. Down two spots, Miley Cyrus’ “Used To Be Young” settles for #5.
