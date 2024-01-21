Renee Rapp, Megan Thee Stallion Delivered Electric “Not My Fault” Performance On “Saturday Night Live”

Making a big impact in her “Saturday Night Live” debut, Reneé Rapp showcased her charismatic energy and undeniable vocal prowess across two musical performances.

Rapp first wowed with a stellar rendition of her song “Snow Angel.” Later, she took the stage to perform current radio single — and “Mean Girls” soundtrack hit — “Not My Fault” alongside Megan Thee Stallion.

The latter performance featured a surprise introduction from Rachel McAdams, who played Regina George in the original “Mean Girls” film. Rapp portrayed that role in the Broadway musical, and now stars as the iconic “mean girl” in the 2024 film.

Videos of the two performances follow, as do photos from inside the studio.