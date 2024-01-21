in TV News

Renee Rapp, Megan Thee Stallion Delivered Electric “Not My Fault” Performance On “Saturday Night Live”

Rapp also delivered a stunning rendition of “Snow Angel.”

SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- “Jacob Elordi, Renée Rapp” Episode 1853 -- Pictured: Musical guest Renée Rapp, accompanied by Megan Thee Stallion, performs “Not My Fault” on Saturday, January 20, 2024 -- (Photo by: Will Heath/NBC)

Making a big impact in her “Saturday Night Live” debut, Reneé Rapp showcased her charismatic energy and undeniable vocal prowess across two musical performances.

Rapp first wowed with a stellar rendition of her song “Snow Angel.” Later, she took the stage to perform current radio single — and “Mean Girls” soundtrack hit — “Not My Fault” alongside Megan Thee Stallion.

The latter performance featured a surprise introduction from Rachel McAdams, who played Regina George in the original “Mean Girls” film. Rapp portrayed that role in the Broadway musical, and now stars as the iconic “mean girl” in the 2024 film.

Videos of the two performances follow, as do photos from inside the studio.

SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE — “Jacob Elordi, Renée Rapp” Episode 1853 — Pictured: Musical guest Renée Rapp, accompanied by Megan Thee Stallion, performs “Not My Fault” on Saturday, January 20, 2024 — (Photo by: Will Heath/NBC)
SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE — “Jacob Elordi, Renée Rapp” Episode 1853 — Pictured: Musical guest Renée Rapp performs “Not My Fault” on Saturday, January 20, 2024 — (Photo by: Will Heath/NBC)
SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE — “Jacob Elordi, Renée Rapp” Episode 1853 — Pictured: Musical guest Renée Rapp performs “Snow Angel” on Saturday, January 20, 2024 — (Photo by: Will Heath/NBC)
SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE — “Jacob Elordi, Renée Rapp” Episode 1853 — Pictured: Musical guest Renée Rapp performs “Snow Angel” on Saturday, January 20, 2024 — (Photo by: Will Heath/NBC)

