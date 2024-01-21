Tate McRae’s “Greedy” Earns 7th Week At #1 On Pop Radio Chart

The Mediabase pop radio airplay chart again features Tate McRae’s “greedy” at #1.
Played ~16,868 times during the January 14-20 tracking period, “greedy” enjoys a seventh week at #1. Though down by 116 from last week’s mark, the count still gives “greedy” a sizable lead over the next-highest-ranking song.
Doja Cat’s “Paint The Town Red,” that song, holds at #2 with ~14,677 spins (-873).
Jack Harlow’s “Lovin On Me” jumps one place to #3, while Doja Cat’s “Agora Hills” rises four places to #4 on this week’s chart.
Down two spots, Taylor Swift’s “Cruel Summer” earns #5.
