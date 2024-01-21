in Music News

Tate McRae’s “Greedy” Earns 7th Week At #1 On Pop Radio Chart

“greedy” reaches week #7 atop the Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

Tate McRae - greedy video screenshot | RCA Records

The Mediabase pop radio airplay chart again features Tate McRae’s “greedy” at #1.

Played ~16,868 times during the January 14-20 tracking period, “greedy” enjoys a seventh week at #1. Though down by 116 from last week’s mark, the count still gives “greedy” a sizable lead over the next-highest-ranking song.

Doja Cat’s “Paint The Town Red,” that song, holds at #2 with ~14,677 spins (-873).

Jack Harlow’s “Lovin On Me” jumps one place to #3, while Doja Cat’s “Agora Hills” rises four places to #4 on this week’s chart.

Down two spots, Taylor Swift’s “Cruel Summer” earns #5.

doja catgreedyjack harlowtate mcraeTaylor Swift

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Doja Cat’s “Agora Hills” Rises To #4 On Pop Radio Chart, Joining “Paint The Town Red” In Top 5

Taylor Swift’s “Cruel Summer” Reaches 19th Week As # 1 Song At Hot Adult Contemporary Radio