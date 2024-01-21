in Music News

Shinedown’s “A Symptom Of Being Human” Officially Earns #1 On Active Rock Radio Chart

The hit making band scores another chart-topper at active rock.

Shinedown - A Symptom of Being Human video screenshot | Atlantic

Originally released as a hot adult contemporary radio single, Shinedown’s “A Symptom Of Being Human” ultimately began a successful reverse crossover run at the band’s home active rock and alternative formats.

This week, the song reaches #1 on the Mediabase active rock chart.

Up one place from last week’s position, “Symptom” seizes the throne from Staind’s “Here And Now.” The Shinedown song received ~2,084 spins during the January 14-20 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by 120.

“Here And Now” settles for #2 on this week’s listing.

Daughtry’s “Artificial” rises a spot to #3, while Green Day’s “American Dream Is Killing Me” slides one level to #4.

Mammoth WVH’s “I’m Alright” concurrently holds at #5.

a symptom of being humandaughtrygreen daymammoth wvhshinedownstaind

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Jack Harlow’s “Lovin On Me” Enjoys 3rd Week Atop Rhythmic Radio Chart, Reaches #1 On Urban Listing

Doja Cat’s “Agora Hills” Rises To #4 On Pop Radio Chart, Joining “Paint The Town Red” In Top 5