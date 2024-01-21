Shinedown’s “A Symptom Of Being Human” Officially Earns #1 On Active Rock Radio Chart

Originally released as a hot adult contemporary radio single, Shinedown’s “A Symptom Of Being Human” ultimately began a successful reverse crossover run at the band’s home active rock and alternative formats.

This week, the song reaches #1 on the Mediabase active rock chart.

Up one place from last week’s position, “Symptom” seizes the throne from Staind’s “Here And Now.” The Shinedown song received ~2,084 spins during the January 14-20 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by 120.

“Here And Now” settles for #2 on this week’s listing.

Daughtry’s “Artificial” rises a spot to #3, while Green Day’s “American Dream Is Killing Me” slides one level to #4.

Mammoth WVH’s “I’m Alright” concurrently holds at #5.