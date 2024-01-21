Jack Harlow’s “Lovin On Me” Enjoys 3rd Week Atop Rhythmic Radio Chart, Reaches #1 On Urban Listing

The megahit that is Jack Harlow’s “Lovin On Me” retains its place atop the Mediabase rhythmic radio chart, while reaching #1 on this week’s Mediabase urban listing.

— Played ~7,300 times during the January 14-20 tracking period (+171), “Lovin On Me” secures a third week as rhythmic radio’s #1 song.

Tyla’s “Water” holds at #2 on this week’s rhythmic chart, while Victoria Monet’s “On My Mama” rises a spot to #3. Doja Cat’s “Agora Hills” concurrently drops one level to #4, while Drake’s “First Person Shooter (featuring J. Cole)” stays at #5.

— The recipient of ~5,741 spins at the format (+911), “Lovin On Me” concurrently jumps four spots to #4 on the urban chart.

Tee Grizzley’s “IDGAF (featuring Chris Brown & Mariah The Scientist)” rises two places to #2, while Brent Faiyaz’s “WY@” jumps five spots to #3.

A ten-place lift brings Nicki Minaj’s “Everybody (featuring Lil Uzi Vert)” to #4. Down two places, Gunna’s “fukumean” settles for #5.