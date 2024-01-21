Doja Cat’s “Agora Hills” Rises To #4 On Pop Radio Chart, Joining “Paint The Town Red” In Top 5

Doja Cat claims two of the Top 5 spots on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.
As her “Paint The Town Red” holds at #2, follow-up single “Agora Hills” makes a four-place jump to #4.
“Agora Hills” received ~12,862 spins during the January 14-20 tracking period, reflecting a week-over-week gain of 2,572. The gain ranks as the week’s #2 increase; only Ariana Grande’s “yes, and?” enjoyed a larger bump this week — and that song, notably, was only available for part of the previous tracking period.
“Paint The Town Red” posted a tracking period play count of ~14,677 (-873).
