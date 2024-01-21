Kendall Jenner Rocks Stunning Black Dress, Looks Incredible In New Instagram Story Selfies

Kendall Jenner made noteworthy contributions to her Instagram Story Saturday night.
Consisting of two pictures and two videos, the selfies find Kendall Jenner rocking a black dress with a plunging neckline. Jenner looks unsurprisingly stunning in the shots, which surely would have made waves as Instagram feed posts.
As it stands, the content is already generating ample enthusiasm on Twitter.
Posted just prior to midnight late Saturday/early Sunday, the selfies will be available on her story for 24 hours. Screenshots of the stunning updates follow.
