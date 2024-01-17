The Last Dinner Party Delivers Performance On “Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (First Look)

Fresh off hitting the Top 10 at alternative radio with breakthrough hit “Nothing Matters,” The Last Dinner Party heads to “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.”

The band, which also scored a place on the Coachella lineup, delivers a performance on Wednesday’s edition of the CBS talk show.

Marking the group’s national television debut, the performance follows host Stephen Colbert’s interviews with Clive Owen and Juno Temple.

Wednesday’s “Late Show” will air at 11:35PM ET/PT, with the performance likely starting at around 12:25AM. First-look photos follow: