Ariana Grande’s “yes, and?” Erupts As Most Added Song At Pop, Hot Adult Contemporary Radio

Mainstream radio offered an unsurprisingly warm welcome to Ariana Grande’s “yes, and?” with the new single earning the most added honor at both pop and hot adult contemporary.

The instant hit release received adds from 162 Mediabase-monitored pop stations, while topping the Mediabase Hot AC add board with pickups from 72 such stations.

— Lil Nas X’s new “J CHRIST” takes second on the Mediabase pop add board, courtesy of its 78 first-week pickups.

Jenifer Lopez’s “Can’t Get Enough” follows in third place with 35 pickups, while an add count of 29 positions Renee Rapp & Megan Thee Stallion’s “Not My Fault” in fourth. Added by 24 stations, Nicki Minaj’s “Everybody (featuring Lil Uzi Vert)” earns fifth on the add board.

Other notable pop radio options: Jung Kook & Usher’s “Standing Next To You” (20 adds, 6th-most), Noah Kahan’s “Stick Season” (18 adds, 7th-most), Tate McRae’s “exes” (17 adds, 8th-most), LANY’s “XXL” (15 adds, 9th-most), Sabrina Carpenter’s “Feather” (12 adds, 10th-most, tie), and Victoria Monet’s “On My Mama” (12 adds, 10th-most, tie).

— Picked up by 29 Mediabase-monitored stations, “Can’t Get Enough” claims the runner-up spot at Hot AC radio.

“Stick Season” takes third with 15 adds, while an add count of 7 positions Thirty Seconds To Mars’ “Seasons” in fourth.

With 4 pickups each, Jack Harlow’s “Lovin On Me,” Alicia Keys’ “Lifeline,” and Sia’s “Gimme Love” tie for fifth.

New options for 3 stations each, “exes,” “J CHRIST,” Kenya Grace’s “Strangers,” and Taylor Swift’s “Bad Blood (Taylor’s Version)” tie for eighth.