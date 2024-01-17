Renee Rapp Makes Interview Appearance On “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (Early Look)

Her film “Mean Girls” holds the #1 spot at the US box office. Her single “Not My Fault” is beginning to rise up the radio chart. Her “Saturday Night Live” debut will air this weekend. Her profile is exploding immensely.

Renee Rapp is enjoying a major career moment, and she celebrates and discusses the recent achievements on “Late Night With Seth Meyers.”

Rapp appears as an interview guest on Wednesday’s edition of the episode. Ian McShane also drops by for an interview, while Black Pumas delivers the show-closing musical performance.

First-look photos from the episode follow; it will hit the NBC airwaves at 12:35AM ET/PT.