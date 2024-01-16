Sarah Paulson Booked For Interview On January 23 “Late Night With Seth Meyers”

Sarah Paulson has booked her next visit to “Late Night With Seth Meyers.”

According to NBC, the Emmy- and Golden Globe-winning actress will appear as the lead guest on the January 23 edition of the late-night talk show. The appearance will be in support of the Broadway show “Appropriate.”

The episode will also feature interview appearances by Punkie Johnson and Brad Meltzer. David Hidalgo Jr will sit in with The 8G Band.

Complete listings follow:

Tuesday, January 16: Guests Gayle King (Oprah’s Favorite Things), Brian Cox (Acting Tutorials available on BBC Maestro) and Da’Vine Joy Randolph (The Holdovers). Bryan Carter sits-in with the 8G Band. (OAD 11/21/23)

Wednesday, January 17: Guests Reneé Rapp (Mean Girls & Saturday Night Live), Ian McShane (American Star) and musical guest Black Pumas (Album: Chronicles of a Diamond, Performance: “Ice Cream (Pay Phone)”). Rob Mitzner sits-in with the 8G Band. Show #1470

Thursday, January 18: Guests Clive Owen (Monsieur Spade), Isla Fisher (Wolf Like Me) and Robert Smigel (Leo). Rob Mitzner sits-in with the 8G Band. Show #1471

Friday, January 19: Guests Amy Poehler (Restless Leg Tour and Say More with Dr? Sheila), Jack Antonoff (Bleachers) and musical guest Bleachers (Performance: “Alma Mater”). Fred Armisen sits-in with the 8G Band. (OAD 12/21/23)

Monday January 22: Guests Common (And Then We Rise: A Guide to Loving and Taking care of Self) and Tom Hollander (Feud: Capote vs. The Swans). Dave Hidalgo Jr. sits-in with the 8G Band. Show #1472

Tuesday January 23: Guests Sarah Paulson (Appropriate), Punkie Johnson (Saturday Night Live) and Brad Meltzer (I am Ruth Bader Ginsburg). Dave Hidalgo Jr. sits-in with the 8G Band. Show #1473