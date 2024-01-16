in Hot On Social

Avani Gregg Wears Sunglasses At Night, Looks Incredible In New Instagram Pictures

Avani Gregg wows in her latest Instagram post.

Avani Gregg poses on a balcony in new Instagram gallery (Via @avani)

Another day, another Instagram slay for Avani Gregg.

The social media superstar shared a new gallery Monday, and the pictures proved immediately resonant with her followers.

The resonance is understandable; rocking a black bikini, Versace robe and sunglasses while on a balcony, Avani looks utterly stunning in each shot. It ranks as a standout post for a creator who has no shortage of memorable content on her feed.

Avani îs not presently sharing the public like count, but all indications are that the number is impressive. The comment level certainly is; the new gallery has amassed over 400 in less than two hours. That count already exceeds the comment total for several of her recent posts (and it’s not as if they underperformed).

The stunning new post follows.

avaniavani gregg

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

