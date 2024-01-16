in TV News

Dakota Johnson Scheduled For January 22 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” Interview

Dakota Johnson will be the episode’s lead guest.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1103 -- Pictured: (l-r) Actress Dakota Johnson during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on August 6, 2019 -- (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC)

As the February 14 release of “Madame Web” draws near, star Dakota Johnson will make a high-profile television appearance.

According to NBC, the actress will appear as the lead interview guest on the January 22 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

That night’s episode will also feature an interview with Chloe Sevigny and a performance by Gaby Moreno and Oscar Isaac. A complete look at upcoming listings follows:

Tuesday, January 16: Guests include Sofía Vergara, Eddie Izzard, Alaqua Cox and musical guest Bush. Show #1903

Wednesday, January 17: Guests include Jodie Foster, Christopher Briney and musical guest Alec Benjamin. Show #1904

Thursday, January 18: Guests include Jacob Elordi, Ariana DeBose and musical guest BJ The Chicago Kid ft. Chlöe. Show #1905

Friday, January 19: Guests include Natasha Lyonne, Dr. Henry Louis Gates, Jr. and comedian Dusty Slay. Show #1906

Monday, January 22: Guests include Dakota Johnson, Chloë Sevigny and musical guest Gaby Moreno ft. Oscar Isaac. Show #1907

Tuesday, January 23: Guests include Kevin James, Sarah Sherman and musical guest Eladio Carrión. Show #1908

