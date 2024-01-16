Dakota Johnson Scheduled For January 22 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” Interview

As the February 14 release of “Madame Web” draws near, star Dakota Johnson will make a high-profile television appearance.
According to NBC, the actress will appear as the lead interview guest on the January 22 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”
That night’s episode will also feature an interview with Chloe Sevigny and a performance by Gaby Moreno and Oscar Isaac. A complete look at upcoming listings follows:
Tuesday, January 16: Guests include Sofía Vergara, Eddie Izzard, Alaqua Cox and musical guest Bush. Show #1903
Wednesday, January 17: Guests include Jodie Foster, Christopher Briney and musical guest Alec Benjamin. Show #1904
Thursday, January 18: Guests include Jacob Elordi, Ariana DeBose and musical guest BJ The Chicago Kid ft. Chlöe. Show #1905
Friday, January 19: Guests include Natasha Lyonne, Dr. Henry Louis Gates, Jr. and comedian Dusty Slay. Show #1906
Monday, January 22: Guests include Dakota Johnson, Chloë Sevigny and musical guest Gaby Moreno ft. Oscar Isaac. Show #1907
Tuesday, January 23: Guests include Kevin James, Sarah Sherman and musical guest Eladio Carrión. Show #1908
