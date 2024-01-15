in Music News

Lil Nas X’s “J CHRIST” Officially Enters Top 40 At Pop Radio

“J CHRIST” debuts on this week’s pop radio chart.

Lil Nas X - J Christ video screenshot | Columbia

In earning #22, Ariana Grande’s “yes, and?” represents the highest-ranking new addition to the Top 40 at pop radio.

It is not the only high profile new debut on this week’s Mediabase pop radio chart. Lil Nas X’s new “J CHRIST” also secures a spot on the listing.

The song, which launched toward the end of the January 7-13 tracking period, amassed 584 spins. The count yields a #39 start on this week’s edition of the chart.

According to Mediabase, a whopping six stations played the song at least twenty times within the tracking period. Top supporter WiLD 94.9 San Francisco offered 33 spins.

