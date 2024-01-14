in Music News

Tyla’s “Water” Spends 6th Week At #1 On Urban Radio Chart

The smash continues its reign.

Tyla’s “Water” remains the biggest song at urban radio, notching a sixth week at #1 on the format’s Mediabase airplay chart.

“Water” received ~5,365 spins during the January 7-13 tracking period. The figure trails last week’s mark by a sizable 691 but still keeps “Water” above the competition.

Drake’s “Rich Baby Daddy (featuring Sexyy Red & SZA)” again follows at #2, with Gunna’s “fukumean” staying in position at #3.

Tee Grizzley’s “IDGAF (featuring Chris Brown & Mariah The Scientist)” ticks up one spot to #4, while Jack Harlow’s “Lovin On Me” jumps four places to #5.

