Jack Harlow’s “Lovin on Me” Spends 2nd Week As Rhythmic Radio’s #1 Song

Jack Harlow’s “Lovin On Me,” which reached #1 on last week’s Mediabase rhythmic radio chart, retains its status on this week’s listing.

Indeed, “Lovin On Me” scores a second week at #1 thanks to the ~7,125 spins it received during the January 7-13 tracking period. The count tops last week’s mark by 503.

Tyla’s “Water” holds at #2 this week, while Doja Cat’s “Agora Hills” again takes #3. Victoria Monet’s “On My Mama” keeps the consistency going, spending another week at #4.

Drake’s “First Person Shooter (featuring J. Cole)” also holds steady, in its case keeping tabs on #5.