Ariana Grande’s “Yes, And?” Debuts At #1 On Global Spotify, Apple Music, and YouTube Charts

“yes, and?” also rules the US Spotify and YouTube listings.

Ariana Grande - yes, and? video screenshot | Republic

In a thoroughly unsurprising update, Ariana Grande’s “yes, and?” debuts atop the major global streaming charts.

The instant-smash earns #1 on the Global Spotify chart for January 12, thanks to its 11,212,602 opening-day streams. It concurrently lands atop the daily Global Apple Music listing, while the music video rules the daily Global YouTube Music Videos chart.

“yes, and?” also lands first-place on US Spotify (3,011,116) and US YouTube. It meanwhile starts at #8 on US Apple Music, trailing eight tracks from 21 Savage’s new “American dream” album.

Combined with robust sales and radio figures, “yes, and?” is pacing for a colossal opening week.

