Taylor Swift’s “Cruel Summer” Spends 18th Week At #1 On Hot Adult Contemporary Radio Chart

The absolutely incredible reign continues, as “Cruel Summer” scores an eighteenth week on top.

Taylor Swift - Lover visualizer art | UMG/TS/Republic

Taylor Swift’s “Cruel Summer” refuses to concede its spot atop the Mediabase hot adult contemporary radio chart, notching a staggering eighteenth week at #1.

The enduring smash hit received ~5,606 spins during the January 7-13 tracking period, trailing last week’s figure by 92 but keeping the song at #1.

Rema & Selena Gomez’s “Calm Down,” an enduring hit in its own right, holds at #2 this week.

Miley Cyrus’ “Used To Be Young” stays at #3, while Paul Russell’s “Lil Boo Thang” enjoys a one-place lift to #4.

Down one place, Billie Eilish’s “What Was I Made For?” takes #5.

