Tate McRae’s “Greedy” Enjoys 6th Week At #1 On Pop Radio Chart

Tate McRae’s “greedy” remains a clear #1 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio chart, extending its impressive reign to six weeks.
“Greedy” received another ~16,978 pop plays during the January 7-13 tracking period. Up 369 spins from last week’s mark, the count gives “greedy” a lead of 1434 over the #2 song.
Doja Cat’s “Paint The Town Red” again ranks as that #2 song.
Taylor Swift’s “Cruel Summer” holds at #3, while Jack Harlow’s “Lovin On Me” enjoys a two-place lift to #4. Miley Cyrus’ “Used To Be Young” concurrently slips one spot to #5.
