Teddy Swims’ “Lose Control,” Sabrina Carpenter’s “Feather” Make Top 15 At Pop Radio; Thirty Seconds To Mars, AJR Top 20

Teddy Swims’ “Lose Control” and Sabrina Carpenter’s “Feather” continue their climbs at pop radio, formally securing Top 15 positions on this week’s Mediabase pop radio chart.
Thirty Seconds To Mars’ “Seasons” and AJR’s “Yes I’m A Mess” concurrently hit the Top 20.
Played 6,117 times during the January 7-13 tracking period (+666), “Lose Control” rises two spots to #14.
“Feather” also rises two places, in its case moving from #17 to #15. It received 5,688 spins (+1,010).
Credited with 2,640 plays (+421), “Seasons” ascends two spots to #19.
The recipient of 2,179 tracking period spins (+225), “Yes I’m A Mess” jumps three spots to #20.
