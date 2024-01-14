in Music News

Doja Cat’s “Agora Hills,” Dua Lipa’s “Houdini” Officially Enter Top 10 At Pop Radio

The two songs officially secure Top 10 positions.

Doja Cat’s “Agora Hills” and Dua Lipa’s “Houdini” enjoy noteworthy moves on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart. Both songs officially secure Top 10 positions.

“Agora Hills” rises three spots to #8, while “Houdini” ascends two places to #10.

“Agora Hills” received ~10,287 spins during the January 7-13 tracking period, reflecting a week-over-week gain of 1,473. That represents the week’s third largest increase, trailing only the gains for Ariana Grande’s “yes, and?” and Jack Harlow’s “Lovin On Me.”

“Houdini” received ~9,179 spins, besting last week’s mark by 508.

