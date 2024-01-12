Ariana Grande’s “Yes, And?” Scored Instant Pop Radio Airplay Thursday Night, Pacing For Big Friday

Befitting the eager anticipation surrounding the release, many pop radio stations will be playing Ariana Grande’s “yes, and?” every hour on release day.

Given that its release came prior to midnight in non-eastern parts of the United States, some of that airplay registered Thursday night.

Numerous stations played the song at least once per Mediabase, with five stations offering multiple spins. Four stations — 102.7 KIIS LA, 99.7 NOW San Francisco, 101.7 The Beach Monterey, and 105.7 NOW Spokane — provided three spins before 12AM PT.

Beyond airplay, “yes, and?” should debut with massive opening-week sales and streaming numbers.