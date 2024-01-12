Ariana Grande’s “Yes, And?” Rockets To #1 on US iTunes Song Sales Chart

Given the ample anticipation surrounding the release, stories about Ariana Grande’s “yes, and?” topping charts are going to be rather commonplace in the coming days.

The first is already here – the new single has reached #1 on the all-genre US iTunes song sales chart.

“yes, and?” earned #1 shortly after its release early Friday, and it retains that position as of press time at 3AM ET. Jack Harlow’s hit “Lovin On Me” now follows at #2, with Teddy Swims’ “Lose Control” occupying the #3 spot.

Ariana wrote and produced “yes, and?” with Max Martin and Ilya Salmanzadeh; she recorded the song in New York City.