Emily Blunt Appears For Interview On “Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (First Look)

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and guest Emily Blunt during Thursday’s January 11, 2024 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS ©2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Thursday’s edition of “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” features an appearance by Emily Blunt.
The Golden Globe and SAG-winning actress joins Stephen as the episode’s lead interview guest.
After the Emily Blunt interview, Stephen welcomes actor Colman Domingo for a chat.
Filmed ahead of time, Thursday’s “Late Show” will air at 11:35PM ET/PT on CBS. Prior to the official broadcast, the network shared a collection of photos from the episode’s taping.
That “first look” at Thursday’s “Colbert” broadcast is featured below:
