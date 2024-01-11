in TV News

Emily Blunt Appears For Interview On “Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (First Look)

Emily Blunt appears for an interview on Thursday’s episode.

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and guest Emily Blunt during Thursday’s January 11, 2024 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS ©2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Thursday’s edition of “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” features an appearance by Emily Blunt.

The Golden Globe and SAG-winning actress joins Stephen as the episode’s lead interview guest.

After the Emily Blunt interview, Stephen welcomes actor Colman Domingo for a chat.

Filmed ahead of time, Thursday’s “Late Show” will air at 11:35PM ET/PT on CBS. Prior to the official broadcast, the network shared a collection of photos from the episode’s taping.

That “first look” at Thursday’s “Colbert” broadcast is featured below:

