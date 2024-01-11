in TV News

Francesca Xuereb, Charlotte Fountain-Jardim Shine On Green Carpet For “Ted” TV Series Premiere

The actresses attended the premiere this Wednesday.

TED -- “ted Premiere” -- Pictured: Francesca Xuereb at the AMC The Grove 14 on January 10, 2024 -- (Photo by: Todd Williamson/Peacock)

One day before the “Ted” TV prequel series launched on Peacock, executives and cast from the show attended a special premiere event at AMC The Grove 14.

Among those spotted at the event were Francesca Xuereb and Charlotte Fountain-Jardim, who respectively appear as Erin and Betheny in the new series.

Both women looked great on the red (well, green) carpet for the event, which took place Wednesday night. In celebration of the event (and the series’ official Peacock launch), the streaming platform shared photos of their arrival moments.

