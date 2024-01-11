in TV News

Charly Jordan, Giorgia Whigham Look Beautiful While Attending “Ted” TV Streaming Series Premiere (Special Look)

The “Ted” streaming series premieres this week.

TED -- “ted Premiere” -- Pictured: (l-r) Charly Jordan, Georgia Whigham at Alma at The Grove on January 10, 2024 -- (Photo by: Jesse Grant/Peacock)

“Ted,” a streaming prequel series to the popular films, makes its Peacock debut this week. In celebration of the occasion, cast members attended a special premiere event at AMC The Grove 14 in Los Angeles.

The list of attendees included Charly Jordan and Giorgia Whigham, who respectively play Sheila and Blaire in the new show. Both women looked characteristically great on the red carpet and at the event.

Other key cast members like Seth MacFarlane, Max Burkholder, Penny Johnson Jerald, and Scott Grimes also attended the event alongside behind-the-scenes principals and other industry notables.

Photos of Charly and Giorgia attending the event follow.

TED — “ted Premiere” — Pictured: (l-r) Charly Jordan, Giorgia Whigham at Alma at The Grove on January 10, 2024 — (Photo by: Jesse Grant/Peacock)
TED — “ted Premiere” — Pictured: Charly Jordan at the AMC The Grove 14 on January 10, 2024 — (Photo by: Todd Williamson/Peacock)
TED — “ted Premiere” — Pictured: Charly Jordan at the AMC The Grove 14 on January 10, 2024 — (Photo by: Todd Williamson/Peacock)
TED — “ted Premiere” — Pictured: (l-r) Charly Jordan, Giorgia Whigham, Max Burkholder, Seth MacFarlane, Executive Producer/Writer/Director/Co-Showrunner; Penny Johnson Jerald, Scott Grimes at the AMC The Grove 14 on January 10, 2024 — (Photo by: Jesse Grant/Peacock)
TED — “ted Premiere” — Pictured: Georgia Whigham at the AMC The Grove 14 on January 10, 2024 — (Photo by: Jesse Grant/Peacock)
TED — “ted Premiere” — Pictured: Giorgia Whigham at the AMC The Grove 14 on January 10, 2024 — (Photo by: Todd Williamson/Peacock)
TED — “ted Premiere” — Pictured: Giorgia Whigham at the AMC The Grove 14 on January 10, 2024 — (Photo by: Todd Williamson/Peacock)
TED — “ted Premiere” — Pictured: (l-r) Seth MacFarlane, Giorgia Whigham, Max Burkholder at Alma at The Grove on January 10, 2024 — (Photo by: Todd Williamson/Peacock)

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

