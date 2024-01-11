Charly Jordan, Giorgia Whigham Look Beautiful While Attending “Ted” TV Streaming Series Premiere (Special Look)

“Ted,” a streaming prequel series to the popular films, makes its Peacock debut this week. In celebration of the occasion, cast members attended a special premiere event at AMC The Grove 14 in Los Angeles.

The list of attendees included Charly Jordan and Giorgia Whigham, who respectively play Sheila and Blaire in the new show. Both women looked characteristically great on the red carpet and at the event.

Other key cast members like Seth MacFarlane, Max Burkholder, Penny Johnson Jerald, and Scott Grimes also attended the event alongside behind-the-scenes principals and other industry notables.

Photos of Charly and Giorgia attending the event follow.