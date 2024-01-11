Vanessa Morgan To Support “Wild Cards” On January 16 Episode Of “The Talk”

Vanessa Morgan, part of the breakout cast of The CW’s “Riverdale,” returns to the network in new series “Wild Cards.” The show premieres on January 17.

One day prior to the premiere, the actress will make a promotional daytime talk show appearance.

CBS lists Morgan for the January 16 edition of its “The Talk.” That day’s broadcast will also feature a chat with Niecy Nash-Betts.

A complete look at upcoming listings follows:

Monday, Jan. 15

THE TALK celebrates Martin Luther King Jr. Day with actress Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor discussing her new film “Origin”; student poet Marlee Porter performs an inspiring and powerful spoken word piece (n)

Tuesday, Jan. 16

Actress Niecy Nash-Betts discusses her new film “Origin”; actress Vanessa Morgan (n)

Wednesday, Jan. 17

Actress Danielle Brooks discusses her film “The Color Purple”; chef and television personality Anne Burrell discusses her reality television series and cooks (n)

Thursday, Jan. 18

Comedian and actor Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias (n)

Friday, Jan. 19

Actress Lucy Hale discusses her new film “Which Brings Me to You”; dancer and choreographer Allison Holker Boss discusses her new book, Keep Dancing Through: A Boss Family Groove (n)