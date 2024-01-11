Jacob Elordi, Ariana DeBose, BJ The Chicago Kid & Chloe Booked For January 18 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Two days before making his inaugural appearance as host of “Saturday Night Live,” Jacob Elordi will head to “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”
The “Saltburn” star will appear on the January 18 edition of “Fallon.” Elordi will appear as that night’s lead interview guest, with Ariana DeBose also dropping by for a chat.
Later, BJ The Chicago Kid & Chlöe will close the show with a musical performance. Complete “Fallon” listings follow:
Thursday, January 11: Guests include Matthew McConaughey, Lily Gladstone and musical guest Wyclef Jean ft. Pusha T, Lola Brooke & Capella Grey. Show #1901
Friday, January 12: Guests include Kevin Hart, Dan Levy and comedian Zarna Garg. Show #1902
Monday, January 15: Guests include Tina Fey, LaKeith Stanfield and musical guest Mitchell Tenpenny. (OAD 1/10/24)
Tuesday, January 16: Guests include Sofia Vergara, Eddie Izzard, Alaqua Cox and musical guest Bush. Show #1903
Wednesday, January 17: Guests include Jodie Foster, Christopher Briney and musical guest Alec Benjamin. Show #1904
Thursday, January 18: Guests include Jacob Elordi, Ariana DeBose and musical guest BJ The Chicago Kid ft. Chlöe. Show #1905
Comments
Loading…