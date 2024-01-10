Renee Rapp Celebrates 24th Birthday During “Late Show With Stephen Colbert” Interview (First Look)

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and guest Reneé Rapp during Wednesday’s January 10, 2024 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS ©2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
The January 10 edition of “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” falls two days prior to the release of “Mean Girls.” It also falls on the exact date of star Reneé Rapp’s 24th birthday.
The episode recognizes both realities, featuring Rapp as an interview guest — and celebrating her big day with some birthday cake — on the broadcast.
In addition to the interview with the “Mean Girls” star, the episode features a chat with America Ferrera. It will air at 11:35PM ET/PT on CBS.
Prior to the broadcast, the network shared photos from Wednesday’s taping. That “first look” follows.
