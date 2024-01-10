in TV News

Jodie Foster, Christopher Briney, Alec Benjamin Booked For January 17 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Next Wednesday’s “Fallon” lineup has been revealed.

TODAY -- Pictured: Christopher Briney on Tuesday, January 9, 2023 -- (Photo by: Nathan Congleton/NBC)

Two-time Oscar winner Jodie Foster will appear on the January 17 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

Foster will be the lead interview guest on that night’s edition of the flagship NBC talk show. The episode will also feature a chat with “Mean Girls” star Christopher Briney.

Later, Alec Benjamin will take the stage for a musical performance.

A complete look at upcoming “Fallon” listings follows:

Wednesday, January 10: Guests include Tina Fey, LaKeith Stanfield and musical guest Mitchell Tenpenny. Show #1900

Thursday, January 11: Guests include Matthew McConaughey, Lily Gladstone and musical guest Wyclef Jean ft. Pusha T, Lola Brooke & Capella Grey. Show #1901

Friday, January 12: Guests include Kevin Hart, Dan Levy and comedian Zarna Garg. Show #1902

Monday, January 15: TBD

Tuesday, January 16: Guests include Sofia Vergara, Eddie Izzard, Alaqua Cox and musical guest Bush. Show #1903

Wednesday, January 17: Guests include Jodie Foster, Christopher Briney and musical guest Alec Benjamin. Show #1904

