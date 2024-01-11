Phoebe Dynevor, Edgar Ramirez Appear On January 17 “Kelly Clarkson Show” (First Look)

THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW -- Episode 7I059 -- Pictured: Phoebe Dynevor -- (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)
For the January 17 edition of “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” the titular host welcomes two high-profile actors into her studio.
Phoebe Dynevor and Edgar Ramirez both appear for interviews on the broadcast.
In addition to those interviews, listings confirm that the episode will feature a chat with Danny DeVito. Victoria Justice and Toby Gad are also set to deliver a musical performance.
Of course, that will not be the only performance. Kelly will herself perform “Riptide” for the daily Kellyoke moment.
Filmed in advance, the episode will air during the day on January 17. Check local listings for the start time in your market.
First-look photos follow:
THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW — Episode 7I059 — Pictured: Phoebe Dynevor — (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)
THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW — Episode 7I059 — Pictured: Phoebe Dynevor — (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)
THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW — Episode 7I059 — Pictured: (l-r) Edgar Ramirez, Phoebe Dynevor, Kelly Clarkson — (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)
THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW — Episode 7I059 — Pictured: (l-r) Edgar Ramirez, Phoebe Dynevor, Kelly Clarkson — (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)
THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW — Episode 7I059 — Pictured: Edgar Ramirez — (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)
THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW — Episode 7I059 — Pictured: Edgar Ramirez — (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)
edgar ramirez Phoebe dynevor the kelly clarkson show
Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.
Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.
Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.
Comments
Loading…