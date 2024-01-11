Phoebe Dynevor, Edgar Ramirez Appear On January 17 “Kelly Clarkson Show” (First Look)

For the January 17 edition of “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” the titular host welcomes two high-profile actors into her studio.

Phoebe Dynevor and Edgar Ramirez both appear for interviews on the broadcast.

In addition to those interviews, listings confirm that the episode will feature a chat with Danny DeVito. Victoria Justice and Toby Gad are also set to deliver a musical performance.

Of course, that will not be the only performance. Kelly will herself perform “Riptide” for the daily Kellyoke moment.

Filmed in advance, the episode will air during the day on January 17. Check local listings for the start time in your market.

First-look photos follow: