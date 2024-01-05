in Hot On Social

Alix Earle, Kendall Jenner Make Early 2024 Waves With Stunning New Bikini Pictures

The immensely influential women look incredible in the beach shots.

Kendall Jenner and Alix Earle shared beachside Instagram shots (Via @kendalljenner and @alix_earle)

Two highly influential women are starting 2024 with highly memorable social media content.

On Thursday, Alix Earle and Kendall Jenner each shared breathtaking galleries on Instagram. Each gallery finds the respective woman on a beach, rocking a bikini and enjoying a stunningly orange sky.

Engagement has been particularly robust for both, with Alix’s post already surpassing the 600K likes mark. Kendall’s bikini gallery currently exceeds 5 million likes. The likes, of course, say nothing of the utterly glowing comments.

Embeds of the new Alix Earle and Kendall Jenner photos follow.

Written by Headline Planet Content Team

Long a leading source for television and music news, Headline Planet also spotlights up-and-coming social influencers (as well as some standout content from established superstars) in its "Hot On Social" series.

