Natalie Portman Appears On January 8 “Kelly Clarkson Show” (First Look)

The first new “Kelly Clarkson Show” of 2024 features an appearance by Natalie Portman.

Indeed, the Oscar-winning actress appears on the January 8, 2024 edition of the daytime talk show. Portman appears for an interview, as well as a game of “May I Have Another December?”

Filmed in advance, the episode also features a performance by Megan Piphus and Bootsy Collins. Kelly, meanwhile, sings “Eternal Flame” for the daily Kellyoke number.

Ahead of the episode, NBCUniversal shared photos from the recent taping. That “first look” follows.