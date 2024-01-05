in TV News

Renee Rapp Scheduled For Interview On January 10 “Late Show With Stephen Colbert”

She will promote “Mean Girls” ahead of its upcoming release.

The Late Late Show with James Corden airing Tuesday, November 29, 2022, with guests Chloë Grace Moretz, Glen Powell, and Reneé Rapp. Photo: Terence Patrick ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved

Before the January 12 launch of “Mean Girls,” star Reneé Rapp will make an appearance on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.”

The actress and singer will appear for an interview on the January 10 edition of “Colbert.” That night’s episode will also feature a chat with America Ferrera.

Who else can you expect to see on upcoming editions of the flagship CBS talk show? A complete look at listings follows:

Monday, Jan. 8 *NEW*
Barbra Streisand takes “The Colbert Questionert”
Taylor Tomlinson – host of AFTER MIDNIGHT (CBS)
Tuesday, Jan. 9 *NEW*
Gayle King and Charles Barkley
Ebon Moss-Bachrach
Wednesday, Jan. 10 *NEW*
America Ferrera
Reneé Rapp
Thursday, Jan. 11 *NEW*
Emily Blunt
Colman Domingo

