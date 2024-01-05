Renee Rapp Scheduled For Interview On January 10 “Late Show With Stephen Colbert”

Before the January 12 launch of “Mean Girls,” star Reneé Rapp will make an appearance on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.”

The actress and singer will appear for an interview on the January 10 edition of “Colbert.” That night’s episode will also feature a chat with America Ferrera.

Who else can you expect to see on upcoming editions of the flagship CBS talk show? A complete look at listings follows:

Monday, Jan. 8 *NEW*

Barbra Streisand takes “The Colbert Questionert”

Taylor Tomlinson – host of AFTER MIDNIGHT (CBS)

Tuesday, Jan. 9 *NEW*

Gayle King and Charles Barkley

Ebon Moss-Bachrach

Wednesday, Jan. 10 *NEW*

America Ferrera

Reneé Rapp

Thursday, Jan. 11 *NEW*

Emily Blunt

Colman Domingo