Dua Lipa Listed For January 9 “Late Night With Seth Meyers”

Dua Lipa, who recently appeared in a “Day Drinking” segment on the December 11, 2023 “Late Night With Seth Meyers,” has booked an early-2024 visit to the program.

According to NBC, the global music sensation will appear on the January 9 edition of “Late Night.”

Per current listings, Dua Lipa will be the lead guest on the episode. The broadcast will also feature a chat with Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, while Morgan Rose will be sitting in with The 8G Band.

Listings for “Late Night” follow:

(Re-Run) Tuesday, January 2: Guests Hilary Duff (My Little Sweet Boy) and Ben Marshall, John Higgins & Martin Herlihy (Saturday Night Live & Please Don’t Destroy: The Treasure of Foggy Mountain). Justin Faulkner sits-in with the 8G Band. (OAD 11/9/23)

(Re-Run) Wednesday, January 3: Guests Maluma (Don Juan) and Tony Shalhoub (Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie). Brian Frasier-Moore sits-in with the 8G Band. (OAD 12/6/23)

(Re-Run) Thursday, January 4: Guests Colin Jost (Trust Fall and Saturday Night Live) and Gael García Bernal (Cassandro). Brian Frasier-Moore sits-in with the 8G Band. (OAD 12/7/23)

(Re-Run) Friday, January 5: Guests Tracee Ellis Ross (American Fiction and Candy Cane Lane) and Mike Birbiglia (The Old Man and the Pool and Christmas Parmesan). Marcus Gilmore sits-in with the 8G Band. (OAD 12/14/23)

Monday, January 8: Guests James McAvoy (The Book of Clarence) and Rachel Dratch (Grimsburg and Woo Hoo with Rachel Dratch). Morgan Rose sits-in with the 8G Band. Show #1466

Tuesday, January 9: Guests Dua Lipa (Single: “Houdini”) and Phil Lord & Christopher Miller (Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse). Morgan Rose sits-in with the 8G Band. Show #1467