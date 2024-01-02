Kevin Hart, Josh Hutcherson, Ariana Madix Booked For January 9 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Currently on a two-week holiday and New Year hiatus, “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” will return with original episodes during the week of January 8.

The second of those episodes will feature Kevin Hart, Josh Hutcherson, and Ariana Madix.

NBC just confirmed the news, listing the three popular entertainment personalities as interview guests.

“The Tonight Show” will air re-runs through January 5; the first new episode of 2024 will air on January 8. Seth MacFarlane and Mel B will chat with Fallon that night; JID will take the stage to perform.