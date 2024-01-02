Jack Harlow’s “Lovin On Me” Takes Early Lead In Race For #1 At Rhythmic Radio

The impact of year-end programming makes it unwise to offer any definitive projections about this week’s Mediabase rhythmic radio chart, but it is worth noting that one song has taken an early lead.

That song is Jack Harlow’s “Lovin On Me,” which currently holds #1 on Mediabase’s building/real-time chart for the format.

The Jack Harlow hit received 1,773 spins during the first two days of the December 31-January 6 tracking period. The count trails the same-time-last-week mark by 3% due to the aforementioned year-end programming, but it should turn positive by the end of the week.

“Lovin On Me” does not have a huge lead over Tyla’s “Water” (building #2, 1,727 spins, -5%) and Doja Cat’s “Agora Hills” (building #3, 1,704, -10%), but it does have the momentum advantage. Its week-over-week loss is less than that for either of the two songs, suggesting it could expand its lead as the tracking period progresses.