in Music News

Jack Harlow’s “Lovin On Me” Takes Early Lead In Race For #1 At Rhythmic Radio

“Lovin On Me” could hit #1 on this week’s chart.

Jack Harlow - Lovin On Me video screenshot | Atlantic

The impact of year-end programming makes it unwise to offer any definitive projections about this week’s Mediabase rhythmic radio chart, but it is worth noting that one song has taken an early lead.

That song is Jack Harlow’s “Lovin On Me,” which currently holds #1 on Mediabase’s building/real-time chart for the format.

The Jack Harlow hit received 1,773 spins during the first two days of the December 31-January 6 tracking period. The count trails the same-time-last-week mark by 3% due to the aforementioned year-end programming, but it should turn positive by the end of the week.

“Lovin On Me” does not have a huge lead over Tyla’s “Water” (building #2, 1,727 spins, -5%) and Doja Cat’s “Agora Hills” (building #3, 1,704, -10%), but it does have the momentum advantage. Its week-over-week loss is less than that for either of the two songs, suggesting it could expand its lead as the tracking period progresses.

doja catjack harlowlovin on metyla

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Revisiting Miami Art Week: Alix Earle Wore Stunning Gray Dress, Wowed On Red Carpet At Palm Tree Basel

Kevin Hart, Josh Hutcherson, Ariana Madix Booked For January 9 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”